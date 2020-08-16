Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.03. 2,060,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.37.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

