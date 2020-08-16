MEET.ONE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,858.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $67,858.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00160558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.34 or 0.01865056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00199090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129216 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

