Megacoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $143,220.11 and approximately $41.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00520015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,023,041 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

