MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 219.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of MGTX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,984. The company has a market cap of $521.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. Research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $223,631.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,888,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,357 shares of company stock valued at $667,887. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 322,248 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

