Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 7,050,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,408,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

