Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,050,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,119. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

