MetaMorph (METM) One Day Volume Hits $72,682.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $223,034.09 and $72,682.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $693.94 or 0.05836146 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003293 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,875 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

