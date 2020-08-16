MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Update

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MMA Capital in the first quarter worth $235,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. MMA Capital has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.00.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

