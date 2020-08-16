Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Molson Coors Brewing posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. 900,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,795,000 after buying an additional 224,315 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,481,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,808,000 after buying an additional 66,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,402,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,282,000 after buying an additional 248,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.