Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

MNTA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 829,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,925 shares of company stock valued at $9,615,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after buying an additional 933,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,656,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,423,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,654,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,271,000 after acquiring an additional 260,382 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

