Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Increased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,934,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

