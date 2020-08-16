Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.26 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00006500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $25.26 million and $106,580.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.34 or 0.05842200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

