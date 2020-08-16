Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Decreased by Rockshelter Capital Management LLC

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 1.0% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $281.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.