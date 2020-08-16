Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in April

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 55.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CAF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

