Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,267 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 51.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,997,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.