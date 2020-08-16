Naturgy Energy Group SA (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

Naturgy Energy Group SA (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$19.76 during trading on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

