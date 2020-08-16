Nectar Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $20.33 and $7.50. Over the last week, Nectar has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Nectar has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and approximately $15,151.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00052884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,910.36 or 1.00719279 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 128.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00160429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004659 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 156,541,945 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

