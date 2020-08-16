Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in April

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,500 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the April 15th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

NSRGF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. Nestle has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $121.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSRGF. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestle presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestle stock. Fis Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Nestle makes up 1.1% of Fis Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

