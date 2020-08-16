Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in April

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,500 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the April 15th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
NSRGF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. Nestle has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $121.80.
Several research firms have recently commented on NSRGF. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestle presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Nestle Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
