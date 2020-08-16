NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $472.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NTES traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $461.39. The company had a trading volume of 383,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,343. NetEase has a 52-week low of $243.90 and a 52-week high of $503.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. AXA grew its position in NetEase by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NetEase by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 22,561.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

