NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $472.22.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.
NTES traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $461.39. The company had a trading volume of 383,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,343. NetEase has a 52-week low of $243.90 and a 52-week high of $503.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. AXA grew its position in NetEase by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NetEase by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 22,561.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
