Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 4,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,005. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

