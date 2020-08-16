New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the quarter. New Germany Fund makes up about 1.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New Germany Fund were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Germany Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 275,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Germany Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 51,328 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Germany Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Shares of GF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,211. New Germany Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

In related news, Director Christian Zugel acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00.

About New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

