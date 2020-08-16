New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,880. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

