New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Booking by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $14.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,778.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,691.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,611.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

