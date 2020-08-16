New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,960 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of New York Times worth $32,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in New York Times by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New York Times has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 553,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,526. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $44.51. 1,304,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

