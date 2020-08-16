Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises 11.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $40,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,046,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,048. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,413 shares of company stock worth $4,309,335 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.