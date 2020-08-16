NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NXRT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,054. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

