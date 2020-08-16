Nexus Market Cap Reaches $17.35 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Nexus has a market cap of $17.35 million and $108,636.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002267 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Nexus has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

