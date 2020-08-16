Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in January

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,938.0 days.

OTCMKTS MGRUF remained flat at $$3.77 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.8 billion and approximately 8.4 million square feet of leasable space.

