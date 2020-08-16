Novare Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 251,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 91,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 151,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

