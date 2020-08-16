Novare Capital Management LLC Has $21.74 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $330,666,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,751 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

