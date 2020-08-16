Novare Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after acquiring an additional 602,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.64. 1,215,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

