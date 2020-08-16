Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 186,687 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.04 and a 200 day moving average of $172.45. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

