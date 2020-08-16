Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.0% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.77. 15,207,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,681,191. The firm has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

