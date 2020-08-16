Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Raised by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 137,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.65. 1,935,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,189. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

