Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NVLNF remained flat at $$0.70 during trading on Friday. 26,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,364. Novelion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.
About Novelion Therapeutics
