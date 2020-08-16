Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 17.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,526. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

