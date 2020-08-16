Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. 15,047,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,794,939. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $46.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

