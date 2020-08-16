Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

ODFL traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $191.56. The company had a trading volume of 457,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $104.61 and a 1-year high of $195.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.