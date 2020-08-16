OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $411.57 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $411.57 million and $370.32 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 77.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00024817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

