Opus (OPT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $60.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $263,862.40 and $60.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00160558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.34 or 0.01865056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00199090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129216 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.