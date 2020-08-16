OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Update

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 9,680,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,632,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,107 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 382,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 659.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125,214 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

OGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 5,479,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $240.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.32.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. OrganiGram’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

