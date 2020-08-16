Orion Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $9.48 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00030441 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00159632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.01852351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00129022 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,030,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

