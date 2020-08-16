OST Market Capitalization Achieves $8.92 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, OST has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, IDCM and Binance. OST has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00159962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.57 or 0.01845364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00199849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OST Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Upbit, IDCM, OKEx, Coinsuper and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.