Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00006973 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $132,158.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002378 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,673,173 coins and its circulating supply is 9,187,810 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars.

