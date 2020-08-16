Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.8% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after buying an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.28. 1,522,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $268.77 and a 12 month high of $345.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

