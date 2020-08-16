Pavion Blue Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for about 2.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 347.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 2,353,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

