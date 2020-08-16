Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 1.9% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. 2,125,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,847. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.67.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.