Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 2.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623,984 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,199,000 after buying an additional 5,168,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,779,000 after buying an additional 2,399,106 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $53,661,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $31,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

American International Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

