Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 136.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.31. 817,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

