PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Announces Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. PaySign had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Shares of PAYS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,870. PaySign has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $511.52 million, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Get PaySign alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.